MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 8.21 and last traded at 8.38. Approximately 11,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 21,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MISUMI Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get MISUMI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MISUMI Group

MISUMI Group Price Performance

About MISUMI Group

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 9.91 and its 200 day moving average is 11.39.

(Get Free Report)

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.