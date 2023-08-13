Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$0.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.71 billion-$10.71 billion.

Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance

Shares of MITEY stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.45. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $14.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

