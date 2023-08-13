Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.62. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 202,291 shares trading hands.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 14th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.65) by $7.50. The firm had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 92.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 283,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,993.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,029,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,238.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 279.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.