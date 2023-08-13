Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.91 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $158.93 or 0.00541348 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.91 billion and $76.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,358.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00282592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.89 or 0.00779633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00060156 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00122217 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,317,847 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

