Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Update

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 638,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.1 %

MPWR stock opened at $502.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.36. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 190,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,611,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at $101,611,080.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after buying an additional 733,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,233,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $225,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

