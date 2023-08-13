MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.
MLTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,400,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,640,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
