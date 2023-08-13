MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

MLTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.43.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,400,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,640,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.