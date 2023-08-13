Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Up 597.9% in July

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 597.9% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MVVYF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,141. Moovly Media has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

