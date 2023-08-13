Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Up 597.9% in July

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 597.9% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Moovly Media Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MVVYF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,141. Moovly Media has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
Moovly Media Company Profile
