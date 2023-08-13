Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 258,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.99. 48,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,062. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $261.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 283.02%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,079,756.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,288,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,136,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $823,061.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,259,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,910,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,079,756.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,288,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,136,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,485 shares of company stock worth $24,725,951 in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 60.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

