Motco Acquires 20 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Equinix were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

EQIX stock opened at $774.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $780.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $735.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Argus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.05.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

