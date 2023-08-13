Motco Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Motco trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.1% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 147,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,931 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $33.70 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

