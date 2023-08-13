Motco Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Motco grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $77.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

