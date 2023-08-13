Motco Has $38,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Motco grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $347,790,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,168,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 14.36%.
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
