Motco Has $38,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Motco grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $347,790,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,168,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.