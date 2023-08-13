Motco Has $75,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTV stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day moving average is $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

