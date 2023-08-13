Motco Purchases 4,891 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

