Motco Sells 108 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Motco lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $104.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard Willome John bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.66 per share, with a total value of $197,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

