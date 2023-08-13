Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW) Short Interest Update

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Movella Price Performance

Shares of MVLAW opened at $0.08 on Friday. Movella has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movella

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVLAW. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Movella during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Movella during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Movella during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Movella during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000.

About Movella

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of integrated sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement worldwide. The company offers Xsens motion capture hardware products, such as MVN Link, MVN Awinda, and MVN Awinda Starter; Xsens motion capture software products, including MVN Animate for entertainment applications and MVN Analyze for health and sports, and research, as well as cloud-based solutions to process and store data, and generate reports; MVN Processing to create motion capture media from a secure cloud-based platform; MVN Reports that presents kinematic data in a readable format; and Xsens Metaglove by Manus that uses high-fidelity finger tracking using sub-millimetre accurate fingertip tracking sensors.

