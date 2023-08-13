Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,544,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272,917 shares during the quarter. Mueller Water Products makes up approximately 4.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Mueller Water Products worth $188,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,741. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

