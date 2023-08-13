Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.66.

MTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MTL

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of MTL opened at C$15.40 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.06. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3394097 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.