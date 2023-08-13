Nano (XNO) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Nano has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $87.50 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,374.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00282357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.81 or 0.00775555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00540967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00060126 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00122285 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

