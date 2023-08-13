NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.39 on Friday. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Further Reading

