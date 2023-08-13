National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

EYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

EYE opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. National Vision has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,366,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

