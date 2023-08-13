Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on August 23rd

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NRP opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $69.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

