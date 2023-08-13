Navcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.17 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $16,980.64 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00186352 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00050496 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028735 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018128 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

