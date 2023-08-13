Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $0.62 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

