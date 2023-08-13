NET Power (NPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

NET Power Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NET Power stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. NET Power has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in NET Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NPWR shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on NET Power in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on NET Power in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

