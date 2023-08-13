Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Network-1 Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 million, a P/E ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 0.33.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Network-1 Technologies
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.