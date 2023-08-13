Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 million, a P/E ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 49,409 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.