New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.21 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NJR

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 835,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,147,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.