New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get New Providence Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.