New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Guggenheim

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 16,960.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,337,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

