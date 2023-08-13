NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.20. 15,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 36,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

NewLake Capital Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02.

NewLake Capital Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

