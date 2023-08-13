NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NYSE NXRT opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -988.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

