Nexum (NEXM) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nexum has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $3,245.82 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

