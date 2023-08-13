NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0183

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013966 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,344.18 or 1.00053383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

