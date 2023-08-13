Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

