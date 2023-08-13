Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 139 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $167.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.59 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.46.

Read Our Latest Report on EL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.