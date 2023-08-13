Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $136.64 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

