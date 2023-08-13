Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,845 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

