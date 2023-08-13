Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.78.

Shares of BIIB opened at $273.68 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

