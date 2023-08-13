Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.