Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.