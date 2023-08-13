Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $489.11 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $502.13. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

