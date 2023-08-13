Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,102 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,667,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,500 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 828,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,114,000 after buying an additional 169,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

