Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,629,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $203.70 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

