Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

