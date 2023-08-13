Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,353,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.