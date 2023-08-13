Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $241,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $96.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.53.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

