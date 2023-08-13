Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $345,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $137.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

