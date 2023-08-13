Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 14.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $45,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

