Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $448.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

