Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.45. 1,930,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,282. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $552.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $497.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.