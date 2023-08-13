Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.
Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.07. 1,217,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,398. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
